Grundy County Health Department reports 91 active cases of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 5

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Grundy County has decreased when compared to the day before Christmas.

A report on Monday morning provided by the Grundy County Health Department shows 91 active COVID-19 cases, which is five less than last Thursday’s report.

The overall number of cases is up by 14 during that four day period, raising the year to date total in Grundy County to 856 cases of COVID-19, of that total, 638 cases have been confirmed positive while the rest are listed as probable.

Deaths in Grundy County related to COVID-19 remains at 28.

