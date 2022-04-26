Unionville man facing domestic assault and armed criminal action charges after threatening individual with a hatchet

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Unionville man faces multiple felonies after he allegedly threatened an individual with a hatchet on April 23rd.

Forty-five-year-old David Edger Durbin has been charged with two counts of first-degree domestic assault and one count each of armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon.

A probable cause statement from Putnam County Deputy Sheriff Cody Perkins says Durbin threatened an individual with a hatchet while someone else was present. Both people were related to Durbin by blood or marriage. Durbin then allegedly fled on foot but was later located on South 16th Street in Unionville.

Once arrested Durbin was found to be in possession of a small clear plastic bag containing a clear crystal-like substance. The substance was later tested and found presumptive positive for amphetamines.