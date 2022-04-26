Obituary & Services: Barbara Alice Hughes

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Barbara Alice Hughes, age 88, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at her residence.

Barbara was born the daughter of Ethel Dunlop on June 17, 1933, in England. She was united in marriage to James Edward Hughes in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on May 30, 1999. Barbara worked as a dietician at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness of Carrollton, Missouri. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.

Survivors include two sons, James Hughes of Breckenridge, Missouri, and William Dennis Hughes and wife Jeanette of Lebanon, Missouri; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; and one daughter, Belinda May Trent.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at McCoskrie Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to McCoskrie Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.