Nestlé Professional USA expands in Trenton, investing $7.5 million and creating more than 30 jobs

Nestlé Professional USA announced it is investing $7.5 million to expand its facility in Trenton, with plans to add more than 30 jobs. The expansion of the factory will enable the company to meet the growing demand for products for the out-of-home market.

“Nestlé’s expansion is great news for Trenton and will positively impact the community now and in the future,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Here in Missouri, businesses are growing, creating more good-paying jobs, and further strengthening our economy. Our unwavering focus on workforce development and infrastructure has gotten results, and we’re proud to see world-class companies like Nestlé continuing to choose our state.”

Nestlé Professional, the out-of-home division of Nestlé, produces a variety of ready-to-use products for restaurants, hospitals, schools, and more. The company’s Trenton factory, purchased in 2018, began its expansion in 2021 to support the manufacturing of the TRIO brand and its full range of dry mix products. TRIO sauces and gravies, a market leader for foodservice operators, offer superior flavor and minimal preparation time. New jobs added to support the expanded production will pay salaries well above the county average wage.

“We are so happy to be part of the Trenton community and appreciate the partnership from state and local officials,” said Tyson Christy, Nestlé Factory Manager. “We look forward to contributing to the local economy and the Trenton community for many years to come.”

Open hiring for Nestlé Professional’s Trenton factory started in early April, with a job fair scheduled at the Trenton Job Center on May 11-12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The facility currently produces Chef-mate products using its proprietary cooked-before-canning process, which was invented in Trenton in 1964. This unique cooking process addresses the specific needs of the out-of-home industry that utilizes large cans. The company is committed to transforming its business for the future by focusing on high-growth out-of-home categories.

“We’re excited for the community of Trenton and the benefits Nestlé’s growth will bring to the area,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Leading companies invest in our state because we have the workforce, low costs, and infrastructure that businesses need to thrive. It’s always encouraging to see an industry leader like Nestlé creating new opportunities for Missourians.”

“The pandemic has intensified the need for high quality, easy to use, restaurant products and we are confident that our solutions will continue to drive our recovery,” said Perry Miele, President, and CEO of Nestlé Professional USA. “Nestlé’s investment in Trenton strengthens our market position and enhances our U.S. manufacturing capabilities. We’re excited to begin adding staff to this location to support our enhanced operations and the local community.”

For this expansion, Nestlé Professional used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.