Unidentified vehicle crosses lanes, causes serious motorcycle crash on Route BB east of Cameron

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after a collision on RT BB, two miles east of Cameron, Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 1:10 PM.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Daniel L. Edwards, a 49-year-old male from Saint Joseph, was operating a 2011 Harley Davidson westbound on RT BB when an unidentified vehicle traveling eastbound veered into the westbound lane. As a result, Edwards was forced off the roadway, causing the motorcycle to strike an embankment. The impact caused the motorcycle to flip front over rear before coming to a rest on its side in the grass on the south side of RT BB.

The accident report indicates that Edwards was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the collision. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and Caldwell County Ambulance transported Edwards to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The 2011 Harley Davidson sustained extensive damage as a result of the crash and was removed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing.

Related