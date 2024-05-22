Undercover sting leads to Pemiscot County man’s 11-year prison sentence

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Tuesday sentenced a Pemiscot County, Missouri man who sold methamphetamine three times to undercover drug task force officers to 11 years and 8 months in prison.

Davario D. Taylor, 34, of Caruthersville, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau in October to two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine. He admitted selling a total of about 341 grams of meth to a Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force officer working with a confidential informant. On March 10, 2023, he sold about three ounces of meth for $250 an ounce. On March 22, 2023, he sold another three ounces. Five days later, he sold six ounces for $1,500.

Taylor has two prior felony drug sale convictions and a prior felony conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a sentencing memo.

The Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter prosecuted the case.

Related