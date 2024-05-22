Columbia man sentenced to 15 years for Boonville bank robbery

Share To Your Social Network

A Columbia, Missouri, man involved in a string of armed robberies across the state has been sentenced in federal court for the armed robbery of a Boonville, Missouri, bank.

Drake Adam Stockton-Kenney, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Rosann A. Ketchmark on Monday, May 20, to 15 years in federal prison without parole. The court ordered the federal sentence to be served consecutively to the state sentence he is currently serving for a robbery conviction in a separate and unrelated case.

Stockton-Kenney pleaded guilty on October 6, 2023, to one count of armed bank robbery. He admitted to stealing $22,027 from Alliant Bank in Boonville on June 25, 2021. Stockton-Kenney pointed a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun at bank employees and ordered them to put their hands up. After putting the money in a white shopping bag, he ordered the employees to lie on the floor and count to 60 as he left the bank.

A nearby resident saw Stockton-Kenney cross her yard and get into a vehicle immediately after the robbery. Within about 10 minutes of the robbery, a license plate reader captured the license plate of the Chevrolet Spark rented by Stockton-Kenney traveling on Interstate 70.

According to court documents, Stockton-Kenney was involved in a string of robberies across the state between April 17 and June 25, 2021, committed within weeks of his release from a prior robbery sentence. He also robbed Check into Cash in Moberly on April 17, 2021; World Finance in Mexico on May 4, 2021; Advance America in Marshall on May 6, 2021; Check ‘n Go in Hannibal on May 20, 2021; and Alliant Bank in Pilot Grove on June 2, 2021. In each of those robberies, Stockton-Kenney brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot anyone who did not comply with his demands.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, the government dismissed federal charges related to the additional robberies but considered them in seeking a longer sentence than the federal sentencing guidelines recommended.

Stockton-Kenney’s criminal history includes felony convictions for two burglaries, tampering with a motor vehicle, and robbery. He committed the robbery four months after being paroled on his first three convictions in 2011. Stockton-Kenney remained in custody for his robbery conviction until February 21, 2021, when he was again paroled. His most recent spree of criminal conduct began weeks after his February 2021 parole.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. Oliver. It was investigated by the Boone County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department; the Boonville, Missouri, Police Department; the Columbia, Missouri, Police Department; the Cooper County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department; the Hannibal, Missouri, Police Department; the Marion County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department; the Marshall, Missouri, Police Department; the Mexico, Missouri, Police Department; the Moberly, Missouri, Police Department; the Pilot Grove, Missouri, Police Department; the Missouri State Highway Patrol; the FBI; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

