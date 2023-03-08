Two vehicles totaled, 1 person flown to hospital after crashing in Macon County

Local News March 8, 2023 KTTN News
Life Flight Helicopter
Two individuals sustained injuries in a two-vehicle accident one mile west of Excello on Monday afternoon, March 6th.

The driver of the car, 44-year-old Charles Mitchell of Macon, received moderate injuries and a medical helicopter flew him to the University of Missouri Hospital. The driver of an SUV, 69-year-old Laura Richardson of Moberly, received injuries received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital.

The SUV traveled west on Route T before reportedly failing to yield while making a left turn into a private driveway, and the car struck the SUV.

Both vehicles were totaled and Richardson wore a seat belt while Mitchell did not.

Assistance was provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Rescue Squad, and Rural Fire Department.

