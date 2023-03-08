Missouri 4-H launches new mobile application

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri 4-H has taken a big step forward in communicating with 4-H’ers across the state by launching the Missouri 4-H app. When downloaded, it not only gives the user access to the statewide app but also lets the user choose county-specific apps.

The St. Charles County app is live and several more counties will be added very soon. It is available to download free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

“We have made it our goal to improve communication with 4-H families,” says Lupita Fabregas, Missouri 4-H director. “The Missouri 4-H app is the first step towards reaching this goal. As you explore its pages, please note what you love and what else you might want to see added. Your feedback in the app survey will allow us to continue building the best product we can. The 4-H app is available to everyone, so all youth, regardless of how they participate, have access to all Missouri 4-H has to offer.”

“St. Charles County 4-H is excited to have one location to meet all our 4-H communication needs,” says Victoria Bernard, the University of Missouri Extension 4-H youth development specialist. “We hope by utilizing the Missouri 4-H app, our 4-H community will be better connected and better informed about all the opportunities at the county, state, and national level.”

The app was designed with youths and families in mind, says Sherry Grace, Missouri 4-H marketing and communications coordinator. Users will find information on events, awards available, project resources, and a calendar for statewide events. Users can check Missouri 4-H’s social media feeds and take a selfie in the photo booth. “Safety of our 4-H’ers is our top priority,” Grace says. “We put measures in place to keep information flowing in one direction. For instance, there is no in-app communication when a user takes a photo. It can only be saved on their phone. They choose what to do with it from there.”

Grace says she hopes users choose to post their selfies on their own social media feeds with the hashtag #MO4HGoesMobile to encourage others to download the app.

In the statewide app, users will also find useful links in the side menu, including a newsletter archive, access to 4-H Online help, and the Clover Catalog. The app can also be used for scavenger hunts, quick lessons, evaluations, and more.

