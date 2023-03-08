Audio: Vending machines with free Narcan kits are going up in Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – As the number of opiate overdose deaths continues to climb, Missouri communities are seeking out ways to keep their citizens safe.

Central Ozarks Medical Centers has partnered with the Lebanon Police Department and a Christian nonprofit to make Narcan available to anyone that might need it. Lauren Mitchell, the director of the nonprofit called Lane Change, says new vending machines inside the Lebanon Police Department and at the Hub Community Center in Lake Ozark dispense free Narcan kits.

Additional vending machines are coming soon to the Mid-County Fire District Headquarters in Camdenton, and the Pulaski County Health Department in Crocker. The Narcan kit contains two single doses and instructions for use.

Related