Audio: Missouri’s Governor Parson on allowing transgender children to change genders

(Missourinet) – Governor Mike Parson is opposed to allowing children to change genders before they become adults. The Republican governor was asked about it in an interview with Missourinet affiliate KDRO in Sedalia:

“Look. When you’re an adult, you’re an adult. You can make your decisions — what you want to do in life — and if you want to go down some of those roads, go down ‘em…that’s perfectly what America is about. But trying to do this to 10, 12, 13-year-old children’s gonna affect them for a lifetime – it’s something I don’t believe we should be doing.”

There are currently two investigations, one by the state and one by U-S Senator Josh Hawley’s office, looking into allegations made by a whistleblower that numerous kids have been harmed at Washington University’s Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The university says it’s looking into the allegations, and a policy institute affiliated with the university is calling the whistleblower’s credibility into question.

