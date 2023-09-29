Two-vehicle crash and alarm incident keep Chillicothe police busy

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police Sergeant Matt McCurry reported that individuals were taken for treatment following a vehicle crash and an unrelated alarm incident in Chillicothe on Thursday afternoon, September 28th.

The police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 1300 block of Washington. An occupant was taken for treatment by Chillicothe Emergency Medical Services. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were subsequently towed.

In a separate incident, officers responded to an alarm on the 200 block of 15th Street. Upon arrival, they found a citizen who had fallen and sustained a head injury. Chillicothe EMS transported this individual for treatment as well.

