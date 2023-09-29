Princeton High School set to celebrate Homecoming next week

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Princeton High School will celebrate Homecoming next week.

The Homecoming candidates include seniors Grace Kelly, Faith Siemer, Emma Walkup, Talan Holt, Evan Houck, and Kelby Thomas.

Junior attendants will be Mady Tipton and Tyler Coffman. Representing the sophomores are attendants, Celia Stiles and Kole Lewis, while freshmen attendants are Mikaylee Henke and Gavin Stockman. Hayslee Berndt and Hyde Hamilton have been chosen as the crown bearers.

The coronation is scheduled for the annual Homecoming Pep Rally and Bonfire, which will take place at the football field on October 4 at 8 p.m.

On October 6, the Homecoming Parade is set for 1:45 p.m., followed by a pep rally.

The Tigers are slated to face off against North Andrew on October 6 at 7 p.m.

Concluding the festivities, the Homecoming Dance will be held in the Princeton Elementary School Commons on October 7, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

