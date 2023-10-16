Two vans collide on Highway 36 injuring 4 children and 4 adults

An accident occurred on Sunday morning, October 15, 2023, at approximately 9:35 a.m. on Highway 36, 2 miles west of Brookfield in Linn County, Missouri. The accident involved two vehicles, a 2008 Chrysler van, and a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Terry W. Gilmore, a 59-year-old man from Brookfield, was traveling westbound on Highway 36. The accident occurred when the Dodge Grand Caravan slowed to make a right turn and was struck in the rear by the Chrysler van. Both vehicles were traveling in the westbound direction at the time of the collision. The vehicle was extensively damaged in the accident and was towed by Precision Auto Towing. Mr. Gilmore was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He was transported by Linn County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital. Patricia Gilmore, a 71-year-old female from Brookfield and an occupant in the vehicle, also wore a safety belt and suffered minor injuries. She was transported to Samaritan Hospital by Linn County Ambulance.

The 2008 Chrysler van, driven by Jessica L. Padgett, a 33-year-old woman from Bethany, Missouri, was also traveling westbound on Highway 36. The vehicle was totaled in the collision and was towed by Precision Auto Towing. Ms. Padgett, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Linn County Ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital. Additionally, there were four juvenile occupants in Ms. Padgett’s vehicle. Two of them, a 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, were wearing seat belts and sustained minor injuries. They were transported to Pershing Memorial Hospital by Linn County Ambulance, however, two other juvenile occupants, an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl, were not wearing seat belts and also suffered minor injuries. They were also transported to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

Master Sergeant Griffin with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the accident. Assisting at the scene were the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Laclede Fire Department, Brookfield Fire Department, and Linn County Ambulance.