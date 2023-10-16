Florissant man sentenced to 11 years in prison for five armed robberies

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Friday sentenced the armed robber of five Florissant, Missouri businesses to 135 months (11.25 years) in prison.

Judge Fleissig also ordered Kevin E. West Jr., 23, of Florissant, to pay $7,022 in restitution.

West admitted stealing the cash from two registers and a safe at a Dollar Tree store at 700 North Lindbergh Boulevard on May 26, 2021. On Dec. 1, 2021, West robbed a different Dollar Tree at 14020 New Halls Ferry Road by demanding cash from a register and the safe at gunpoint. On Jan. 2, 2022, West robbed cash from the register at the Subway at 2544 North Lindbergh Boulevard and three days later he robbed a GameStop at 14031 New Halls Ferry Road. On Jan. 28, 2022, he robbed a different Subway, at 8444 North Lindbergh Boulevard, and threatened to shoot the clerk if she didn’t hurry up and hand over money from the cash register, his plea agreement says.

West pleaded guilty in June to five counts of robbery and one count of possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

This case was investigated by the Florissant Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Lane prosecuted the case.