Two teenagers injured in Saturday crash on Route M

Residents of Cameron and Guilford were hurt late Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck went off Route M in western Gentry County three times.

Eighteen-year-old Tylee Copple of Cameron and 17-year old Katlyne Pappert from Guilford were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. They were passengers in the pickup driven by 19-year old Dylon Pappert of Guilford, who was not reported hurt.

The crash happened about five miles north of King City on Route M as the westbound truck traveled off the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected, the pickup skidded off the left side of Route M, hit an embankment, returned to the road, went off the right side again, and came to rest on its wheels.

The pickup was demolished and all three occupants were wearing seat belts.

