Man from Iowa killed when train collides with dump truck

A locomotive hit a dump truck in far northwest Missouri Saturday afternoon fatally injuring the truck driver.

Fifty-two-year-old Troy Landess of Clarinda, Iowa was pronounced dead at the Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn, Nebraska approximately one hour after the crash. The operator of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe locomotive, 55-year old Daniel Peterson of Beatrice, Nebraska was not reported hurt.

The crash happened on a private levy access road five miles south of Rock Port, as Landess attempted to cross a railroad crossing that was controlled only by a stop sign. The locomotive hit the front passenger side of the truck, partially ejecting Landess from that vehicle. The dump truck came to rest down an embankment with the train coming to a controlled stop.

The dump truck was demolished and the patrol report indicated Landess was wearing a seat belt. The operator of the locomotive was not required to wear a safety device.

