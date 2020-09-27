Green Hills Recreation Association cancels upcoming basketball season

The Green Hills Recreation Association board of directors recently met to discuss the upcoming 2021 basketball season.

After a lengthy discussion, the board reports it will not be feasible to host the recreation league play of basketball in January and February of 2021. Board president, Taya Ray, cites the lack of access to facilities due to COVID-19 as the cause.

Ray said “While the board is tremendously disappointed with the outcome, we still believe in our mission of area youth being involved in sports. GHRA notes the Grand River YMCA in Chillicothe has announced sign-ups for a fall recreation basketball league is happening now with a deadline of October 1.”

The Green Hills Recreation Association reports that it is looking forward to starting the 2021 summer league off with baseball, softball, and tee-ball.

