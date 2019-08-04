Two sustain serious injuries when pickup overturns east of Hamilton

The Highway Patrol reports two Kansas City residents sustained serious injuries as the result of a pickup truck overturning five miles east of Hamilton on Friday afternoon.

An ambulance from Caldwell County transported driver 33-year-old Kevin Ream to the Liberty Hospital. Another ambulance from Chillicothe transported passenger 30-year-old Stephen Sellers to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The pickup traveled west on U. S. Highway 36 before it traveled off the north side of the road, and the driver reportedly over-corrected. The vehicle ran off the north side of the road again before it overturned and came to rest on its wheels.

The Patrol notes Ream and Sellers did not wear seat belts and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.