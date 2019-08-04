North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results of several competing in competition

Results have been released from several competitions at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

Five teams of four members participated in the Super Teen Contest. The overall winning team was Make Farming Great Again. The team members were Taylor Richman, Whitley Richman, Sidney Lynch, and Hunter Beverlin.

The second-place team was G. Town, which was made up of Gallatin FFA members Carli Beck, Maddi Michael, Gage Wright, and Hayden Jumps.

Third place went to Team Four, which had members Grace Allen, Kayli Crawford, Logan Stanton, and Ben Woodson.

In the Sheep Show, the Supreme Champion Ram belonged to Avery Baxter of Chillicothe, and the Reserve Champion Ram belonged to Ayra Meeker of Trenton. The Supreme Champion Ewe belonged to Lexa Stonger of Galt, and the Reserve Champion Ewe belonged to Kendra Betz of Trenton. Harlee Beck of Chillicothe had the Supreme Champion Market, and Riley Jones of Lucerne had the Reserve Champion Market.

Showmanship for 15 and over went to Kendra Betz. Showmanship for 11 to 14 went to Lexa Stonger. Jaecy Heisey of Polo received Showmanship for eight to 10. There were six Pee Wee exhibitors in the Sheep Show.

In the Goat Show, the Supreme Champion Doe and Reserve Champion Doe both belonged to Trinity Alexander of Unionville. Trinity Alexander also had the Supreme Champion Buck. Jake Henry of Cowgill had the Reserve Champion Buck. The Champion Wether belonged to Olivia Anderson of Chillicothe, and the Reserve Wether belonged to Jacie Stimpson of Chillicothe.

Jake Henry received Showmanship for 14 and over, and Trinity Alexander received Showmanship for 13 and under.

There were two Pee Wee exhibitors in the Goat Show.