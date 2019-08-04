GEC Community Foundation awards 14 grants to schools

The trustees of the GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated have awarded 14 grants totaling $7,313.

Education grants were awarded to elementary schools, including Laredo R-7 and South Harrison R-2 of Bethany; school districts, including North Harrison R-3 of Eagleville, Gilman City R-4, North Mercer R-3 of Mercer, Princeton R-5, Trenton R-9, Newtown-Harris R-3 of Newtown, and North Daviess R-3 of Jameson; and Wayne Community School of Corydon, Iowa.

The grants were funded by member donations called Operation Round-Up, in which members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities.

The GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated has awarded 667 grants totaling $397,687.62 to schools and community organizations since 2005.

The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant money for education, health, and rural development within Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12-county service area, which includes Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties and portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri. It also includes portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

The next grant application deadline is October 1st. Qualified applicants must be a non-profit 501(c)3 organization or other eligible entity.

Grant applications are available on the Grundy Electric website or by calling Grundy Electric Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249 extension 23 or 33.