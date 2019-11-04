Two northern Missouri students are national winners of agriculture proficiency awards at FFA Convention

Northern Missouri has two first-place national winners of agriculture proficiency awards at the annual FFA Convention. They are Kylynn Mallen of Cameron and Amelia Liebhart of the Bucklin Chapter.

Two other national finalists represented northern Missouri. Teresa Yoder of Trenton and Addison Burns of Gallatin were in the top four of their respective ag proficiency categories.

The top student in Nursery Operation Entrepreneurship/Placement was Kylynn Mallen. When her mother started her retail greenhouse, Kylynn Mallen of the Cameron FFA Chapter in Missouri took her role in the new business, too. Summers before high school were spent learning the tricks of the trade and when freshman year rolled around, she knew exactly how to contribute. Mallen leases 50 percent of the greenhouse space where she grows 7,740 bedding and nursery plants, selling to both landscape professionals and local gardeners. Her parents are, Julie and Joseph. Her FFA advisors are Carmen Buller and Chris Henderson.

The top student in Diversified Livestock Entrepreneurship/Placement is Amelia Liebhart of the Bucklin FFA Chapter. She raises registered Salers beef cattle, crossbred swine, and Boer goats. She currently has 18 cows, nine bred heifers, and 17 calves. She also works on the family farm, feeding, vaccinating and working cattle. She assists with crop production and checking, building and repairing fence. Her parents are Lisa and Russ, and her FFA advisor at Bucklin is Valerie Montgomery.

Teresa Yoder of Trenton FFA and Addison Burns of Gallatin FFA were top four national finalists for proficiency awards in other categories but neither won the top prize. Yoder competed in agriculture processing. Burns competed in agriscience research.

There are 47 categories for ag proficiency awards at the National FFA level.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares