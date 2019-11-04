Audio: Report shows Missouri isn’t collecting enough tax on internet sales

A recent report shows Missouri isn’t collecting enough tax on internet sales.

A report by nonprofit Faith, Justice and Truth Project says Missouri is missing out on up to 600 million dollars annually because of untaxed internet sales. The organization says Missouri is one of the only U.S. states failing to act on a U.S. Supreme Court decision that allows states to charge sales tax on purchases from out-of-state retailers. Last year, Governor Parson pushed for the change, but the legislation failed.

