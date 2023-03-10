Two interstate rest areas to permanently close next week on I-35 and I-29

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Transportation will permanently close the southbound Platte County Interstate 29 (Dearborn) and Clinton County Interstate 35 (Lathrop) rest areas next week as work begins to convert the facilities to commercial vehicle parking.

The rest areas, including parking, will be closed to all motorists beginning the morning of Thursday, March 16. As part of the project, the current rest area buildings will be removed, additional truck parking will be added and vault toilets will be installed. MoDOT has contracted with Emery, Sapp & Sons on the $3.8 million project that is expected to be completed by the end of October 2023.

It is estimated that up to 35% of the annual daily traffic on Missouri’s interstates are commercial vehicles. Of the 141 sites near an interstate in Missouri, 87 are at or above capacity at the peak hour between 2 and 3 a.m. An additional 23 are between 80-100% full.

“When truckers can’t find parking off the road, they resort to parking on the interstate access ramps and this creates a safety hazard,” said Marty Liles, MoDOT northwest district engineer. “By converting the rest areas to truck parking, we’re able to help meet the needs of commercial vehicles while decreasing the costs associated with the renovation and upkeep of traditional rest areas.”

MoDOT currently maintains seven welcome centers, 14 rest areas, and 24 truck-only parking sites on seven interstates throughout Missouri.

(Photo via Envato Elements)

