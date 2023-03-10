Authorities respond to crash on Highway 136 in Mercer County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Highway 136, near the Mercer and Harrison County line.

Mercer County Sheriff, Jose Lopez, reported the driver, who was the only occupant, was treated and released at the scene.

Others responding to the accident scene were from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Mercer County Ambulance District.

An accident report was not among those available this morning from the Highway Patrol’s traffic crash reports.



(Photo courtesy Mercer County Sheriff’s Department)

