Authorities respond to crash on Highway 136 in Mercer County

Local News March 10, 2023March 10, 2023 KTTN News
Mercer County Crash oin Highway 136 on 3-9-2023
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Highway 136, near the Mercer and Harrison County line.

Mercer County Sheriff, Jose Lopez, reported the driver, who was the only occupant, was treated and released at the scene.

Others responding to the accident scene were from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Mercer County Ambulance District.

An accident report was not among those available this morning from the Highway Patrol’s traffic crash reports.

(Photo courtesy Mercer County Sheriff’s Department)

Post Views: 630
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.