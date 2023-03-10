Carroll County Route UU now open after bridge deck replacement projects

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carroll County Route UU, southwest of Bosworth, is now open after two bridge deck replacement projects.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Capital Paving & Construction, LLC to replace the decks of the Big Creek and Shootman Creek bridges. The contractor closed Route UU to all traffic in early September 2022 and crews were able to reopen the roadway to all traffic yesterday afternoon, Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Both bridges were previously one-lane bridges, in poor condition, and the Big Creek Bridge limited vehicles over 16 tons to only 15 miles per hour on the bridge. The completed improvements widened both bridges to 22 feet to accommodate two-way traffic and brought the bridge railings up to current standards. In addition, the superstructure of the Big Creek Bridge was strengthened, eliminating the need for load posting.

Related