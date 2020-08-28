Two injured in crash on Highway 6 near Green City

Local News August 28, 2020 KTTN News
Accident Graphic

Green City and Milan residents were injured Thursday afternoon when two vehicles collided and overturned at Green City.

Seventy-four-year-old Michael Gray of Green City received serious injuries and went to University Hospital in Columbia. The patrol reported 51-year-old David Chapman of Milan received minor injuries and was sent to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

Chapman’s westbound pickup was passing Gray’s sports utility vehicle when Gray made a left turn into a private drive.

Both vehicles overturned off Highway 6 and were demolished. Neither driver was using a seat belt.

Assisting were the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Green City, and Milan first responders.

Post Views: 0
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News