Two injured in crash on Highway 6 near Green City

Green City and Milan residents were injured Thursday afternoon when two vehicles collided and overturned at Green City.

Seventy-four-year-old Michael Gray of Green City received serious injuries and went to University Hospital in Columbia. The patrol reported 51-year-old David Chapman of Milan received minor injuries and was sent to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

Chapman’s westbound pickup was passing Gray’s sports utility vehicle when Gray made a left turn into a private drive.

Both vehicles overturned off Highway 6 and were demolished. Neither driver was using a seat belt.

Assisting were the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Green City, and Milan first responders.

