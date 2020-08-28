Audio: Trenton Chamber of Commerce annual Jailbreak Poker Run set for September 12, 2020

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 10th Annual Jailbreak Poker Run to support the chamber’s general fund. Two-wheeled, three-wheeled, and four-wheeled vehicles can participate in the event on September 12th.

Registration will begin on Eighth Street between the north side of the courthouse and former jail that morning at 10 o’clock. Kickstands will go up at 11 o’clock. The police will escort the ride down Ninth Street before going past Sunnyview Nursing Home to wave at residents.

Other stops planned on the 160-mile route include the Wall Street Station of Altamont, Dubious Claims Brewery Company of Excelsior Springs, and Levi Garrison and Sons Brewery of Hamilton.

The Jailbreak Poker Run will stop at Chumbley’s Bar and Grill of Trenton for a meal of pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, and chips the evening of September 12th around 5 o’clock. Participants will then head to the Trenton Elks Lodge for the poker hand drawing and other door prizes.

Spokesperson Rick Hull says judges will determine who has the best and worst hands.

The cost of the poker run will be $25.00 per bike or vehicle or $40.00 for couples. That includes a poker hand and the meal. Extra hands will cost $5.00.

Hull notes the event was canceled last year because of rain chances.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing on September 12th. Contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce for more information on the Jailbreak Poker Run at 660-359-4324.

