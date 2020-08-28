Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department seeking “Person of Interest” in homicide investigation in Maysville

Local News August 28, 2020August 28, 2020 KTTN News
Brian Graham Final

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department Thursday night reported it was looking for a white male who is described as a person of interest” in a criminal investigation underway in Maysville.

Brian Graham
Brian Graham

The sheriff’s department is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of the person known by the name of Brian Graham who is a “person of interest” in what is being called a homicide that occurred earlier on Thursday at Maysville.

Information from the sheriff’s office released Thursday night stated that a male subject had left the Maysville area around 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon in a 2010 vehicle described as a gray or silver Lincoln MKZ.

If the public has any information on the individual or his current location, contact the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office at 816-449-5802. 

