Two in Chillicothe cited for supplying liquor to a minor

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of a recent alcohol compliance enforcement.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports a 26-year-old Chillicothe man in the 100 block of Washington Street in Chillicothe and a 50-year-old man in the 1100 block of Washington Street were cited for supplying liquor to a minor.

The sheriff’s department teamed up with the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force and conducted the investigations in Livingston County to identify anyone providing or selling intoxicating liquor to minors.

The Alcohol Task Force provides for overtime money for two deputies to work the effort and the will continue to the next phase and offer education and training to persons and businesses.

The goal is to eliminate future violations and minimize opportunities for minors to have alcohol-related violations and traffic crashes.

