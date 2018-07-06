Farms in northern Missouri may be eligible for cost-share assistance under Emergency Conservation Program

Farms and ranches experiencing severe drought conditions in several northern Missouri counties may be eligible for cost-share assistance under the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP).

The Grundy County Farm Service Agency reports those counties include Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Putnam, Sullivan, and Schuyler.

The United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency administers the ECP and provides cost-share assistance if water available for livestock or orchards and vineyards has been reduced below normal to the extent that neither can survive without additional water.

Grundy County FSA reports a producer qualifying for ECP assistance may receive cost shares not to exceed 50% of the cost of installing eligible temporary measures. Cost sharing for permanent measures is based on 75% of the total eligible cost. Cost-share assistance is limited to $200,000 per person or legal entity per natural disaster.

Producers experiencing severe drought conditions requiring outside assistance to provide supplemental emergency livestock water may contact their local FSA office for more information.

Requests will be accepted at the Grundy County FSA office until August 6th.

