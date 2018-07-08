Cowgill woman dies , Lathrop man hospitalized after crash on I-35

The Highway Patrol reports a Cowgill woman died and a Lathrop man sustained minor injuries as the result of a pickup striking a car on Interstate 35 in Clay County Friday night.

Forty-five-year-old Dawn Wilson of Cowgill traveled north when she reportedly slowed the car to a stop in the left lane at the 28-mile marker attempting to use the emergency crossover. The northbound pickup, driven by 30-year-old James Berry of Lathrop, overtook the car and struck it in the rear.

Emergency medical services transported both drivers to Liberty Hospital with a physician pronouncing Wilson dead at the hospital.

The Patrol reports Wilson did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident, while Berry did.

