Two from Wheeling hurt in Linn County crash

An accident early Monday evening in Linn County injured two residents of Wheeling.

Fifty-year-old Karla Knouse and her daughter, 22-year-old Alexis Knouse, received minor injuries and went to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe. Both women were using seat belts.

The pickup driven by Karla Knouse was eastbound on Highway 36 when it went out of control on the snow and ice covered road; crossed the median, and the westbound lanes of traffic before striking a ditch. Damage was minor to the pickup in the Highway 36 accident, one-half mile to the west of Highway 5 south.

Assistance was provided by Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Linn County Ambulance.