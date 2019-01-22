Two injured in crash south of Bethany

An accident south of Bethany Monday afternoon injured two people in two different vehicles.

Sustaining moderate injuries were one driver, 48-year-old Janie Harding of Ridgeway, and a passenger in the other vehicle 41-year-old Angela Labee of Jameson. Both were transported by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. Ms. Labee was riding in a pickup driven by 73-year-old John Chadwick of Jameson, who wasn’t reported as hurt.

A sports utility vehicle driven by Janie Harding had previously traveled off snow-covered Highway 13 and was stationary in the west ditch. The southbound pickup driven by Chadwick began sliding on the snow and traveled off the west side of Highway 13 causing the passenger side front bumper to strike the driver’s side rear bumper on the SUV.

Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch with extensive damage in the accident five miles south of Bethany. Occupants of the pickup were using seat belts while Janie Harding, in a stopped vehicle, was not.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.