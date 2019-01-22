Two injured in Monday rollover crash in Livingston County

Two residents of Marceline were injured Monday afternoon in a rollover accident in rural Livingston County.

Transported by emergency medical services to Hedrick Medical Center were 82-year-old Roy Palmer and 76-year-old Joanne Palmer with minor injuries to both with Ms. Palmer taken to Hedrick as a precaution.

The vehicle driven by Roy Palmer was eastbound when it began sliding on snow-covered US 36, traveled off the south side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on its passenger side.

The pickup was demolished in the crash two miles east of Mooresville. Both occupants were using seat belts.