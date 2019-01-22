One killed, two injured in Clinton County crash

One person was killed and two others injured in a Clinton County collision Monday night three miles east of Lathrop.

Seventy-nine-year-old Leonard Vanderpool of Cowgill was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people from Cameron in another vehicle were taken by two emergency medical service units to Liberty Hospital. Fifty-eight-year-old Fang Ming and 16-year-old Anna Chen. That vehicle was driven by 29-year-old Wei Li who wasn’t reported hurt.

The SUV was northbound on U-S 69 and the Vanderpool car was eastbound on Highway 116. The SUV allegedly failed to halt for a stop sign at the intersection and continued into the path of the car. After impact, the patrol said both vehicles slid off the northeast side of the intersection. Both were demolished in the 8:20 accident last night.

Vanderpool, whom the patrol said was not using a seat belt, was transported to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas. The two passengers in the SUV were not using safety devices but the driver was.

Assisting state troopers were Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Lathrop Fire Department, and Clinton County EMS.