A Chula woman received a minor injury Monday afternoon in an accident at the north city limits of Chillicothe.

Thirty-year-old Latina Bru went by herself to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

Bru was southbound on Highway 65 and attempted to turn east onto Mohawk Road when the sports utility vehicle slid off the southeast side of the road and struck a utility pole.

Vehicle damage was minor and Bru was using a seat belt.