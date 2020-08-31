Two from Texas arrested on drug allegations

Two men from Texas were arrested on Sunday on suspected drug violations in Harrison County.

Taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center were 38-year-old Clifford Spriggs of Lancaster, Texas, and 34-year-old Anthony Chimney of Tyler, Texas.

Spriggs is accused of possession of marijuana 11 to 35 grams, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm, no valid driver’s license, and speeding.

Chimney has been accused of misdemeanor marijuana possession and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

