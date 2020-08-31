Lexington man injured in watercraft collision on Missouri River

A Carrollton resident escaped injury when a vessel he was operating on the Missouri River was involved in a collision with another watercraft.

The accident happened Sunday morning at 7:30 in LaFayette County under conditions that the highway patrol described as foggy.

51-year-old David Swearingin of Carrollton was operating a “Monster Cat” downstream while 52-year-old Paul Bowser of Lexington was operating a “Lowe Utility” upstream during a period of restricted visibility due to fog. Both operators were unable to complete evasive action and the bow of Swearingin’s vessel impacted the starboard bow of Bowser’s fishing boat. Damages were extensive.

Paul Bowser received moderate injuries and was taken to the Centerpoint Medical Center for treatment.

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares