The Missouri State Auditor’s office has released online separate reports regarding what are called contracted audits for Linn County and for Caldwell County.

Those who are interested can view complete details of the financial statements by clicking the Caldwell County audit or the Linn County audit.

The review of the financial statements covers a two year period ending this past December 31st. On behalf of the state auditor’s office, each was done by certified public accounting firms.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares