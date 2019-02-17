Two from Mercer injured in Saturday crash; one life-flighted to hospital

Two Mercer residents were hurt Saturday afternoon east of Mount Moriah when a car traveled off highway 136 and hit several trees.

A passenger, 22-year old Lakeisha Meyers was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany and then flown by medical helicopter to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines with serious injuries. The driver of the car, 35-year old Nicholas Myers was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries.

The accident happened on Highway 136 at Route D east of Mount Moriah when the eastbound car went off the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected, the vehicle returned to the road, began to skid, went off the left side of the pavement, hit several trees, and came to rest on its wheels.

The car was extensively damaged with neither occupant wearing a seat belt.