Bethany woman strikes MoDOT truck with car during snow storm on I-35

The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany woman sustained minor injuries when the car she drove struck a Missouri Department of Transportation truck Friday afternoon five miles south of Pattonsburg.

An ambulance transported 28-year-old Andrea Miller to Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany. The truck driver 62-year-old Homer Rainey of Gallatin was not reported as injured.

The car and another vehicle followed the MoDOT truck on Interstate 35 in the passing lane at close proximity with reduced visibility due to snow. The other vehicle allegedly changed lanes to pass the truck, and the car struck the truck in the rear. The car came to rest in the passing lane on its wheels and was totaled. The truck came to a controlled stop in the passing lane near an emergency crossover with minor damage with the third vehicle continuing north on I-35.

The Patrol notes Miller and Rainey wore safety devices.