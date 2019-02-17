Grant City woman rolls SUV on I-35 near Cameron

A Grant City resident was hurt when the sports utility vehicle she was driving skidded on ice and overturned on Interstate 35 south of Cameron.

Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Pickering was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The accident happened Saturday night around midnight two miles south of Cameron when the southbound SUV skidded on ice, went off the right side of the road, and overturned, coming to rest upside down.

The vehicle was extensively damaged and Pickering was wearing a seat belt.