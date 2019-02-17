School bus crash near McFall injures 9-year-old

The Highway Patrol reports a school bus accident one mile south of McFall Friday afternoon injured a child.

Nine-year-old Kenneth Plymell of McFall sustained injuries. And his parents transported him from the scene to their residence and may have sought medical attention later. Bus driver 38-year-old Billy Goble of Weatherby was not reported as injured.

The bus traveled south on Old Havanna Trail and was traveling too fast for conditions. The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve to the west, ran off the south side of the road through a fence, and came to rest on its wheels in a field facing south.

The Patrol reports Goble wore a safety device, and Plymell was exempt.