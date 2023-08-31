Two from Gallatin injured in rear-end collision on Highway 69 in Winston

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A rear-end collision on Highway 69 in Winston resulted in minor injuries for two individuals involved. According to the accident report provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on August 31, 2023, at approximately 11:25 AM.

Corporal J. P. Lynch reported that a 2015 Nissan Versa, driven by Ronald K. McNeely, 83, of Gallatin, Missouri, was traveling westbound behind a 2021 Chevrolet Suburban. The Suburban was operated by Kyle R. Stith, 32, also from Gallatin.

The accident unfolded as the Suburban slowed down due to traffic conditions and the Nissan Versa failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the Suburban. The impact resulted in moderate damage to both vehicles.

Gerald L. McNeely, 80, a passenger in the Nissan Versa, and Ronald K. McNeely both sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. Both individuals were transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center by Daviess County Ambulance for medical evaluation and treatment.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision. The Nissan Versa had to be towed from the scene by Bridgemans Towing, while the Chevrolet Suburban was driven away from the scene.

Related