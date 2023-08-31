Audio: Country artist Greylan James set to perform September 2nd at Black Silo Winery in Trenton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Country singer-songwriter Greylan James will headline his first show as a signed artist at the Leadership Northwest Music Jam on September 2nd.

Doors will open at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton at 6:30 p.m. Trenton alumni Charlie Bacon, Sam Gibson, and Travis Mullenix will open the show at 7:30 p.m.

James says this has been a “crazy year” and the best kind of whirlwind. He explains that a lot of good things have happened. One of those things is that he signed his first major record deal earlier this year.

He has a new song being released in September.

James will also play other new music at the Leadership Northeast Music Jam and notes it will be one of the longest sets he has played this year.

He recently finished touring with Old Dominion and will tour with Jordan Davis and Cole Swindell this fall.

James grew up with country music and says he got a toy guitar for Christmas when he was five years old.

He has written music for artists including Kenny Chesney, Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina, Freeland, Chris Jansen, and Chris Young.

James says being on The Voice when he was 16 or 17 years old was a great experience, and hearing his music being played was “the best feeling ever.”

James is excited to play country music in Trenton on September 2nd and he plans to meet those attending the concert either before or after the show. He is also excited to meet and hear the opening acts including Charlie Bacon, Sam Gibson, and Travis Mullenix.

Tickets cost $25 on Eventbrite for the Leadership Northwest Music Jam with headliner Greylan James. Tickets at the door of the Black Silo Winery will cost $30.

