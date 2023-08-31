Milan C-2 School District acquires land for new sports complex

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Milan C-2 School District recently procured 30.741 acres of land situated to the south of the Sullivan County Expo Center. The primary objective behind this acquisition is the construction of a full-sized baseball field and an equivalent softball field, both of which cater to the growing sports program. Additionally, the envisioned sports complex will encompass vital amenities including an ADA parking lot, a spacious concession stand, and well-appointed restroom facilities.

Milan C-2 has plans to seek the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant via the Department of Natural Resources, with the application process slated for October. If successful, this grant would essentially function as a 50/50 matching grant, potentially amounting to a maximum of $500,000. The outcome of this application will be disclosed after the commencement of the new year, specifically post-January 1st. The possibilities include the full grant amount, a partial grant, or regrettably, no allocation of funds.

Pending the determination of grant eligibility, no active development will be initiated on the newly acquired land. The preparatory groundwork, including dirt work, will be undertaken by the seller as part of the agreement.

Milan C-2 holds the eligibility to submit multiple applications and subsequently receive the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant on more than one occasion. This initiative is akin to the approach undertaken by the Princeton School District, which employed the same grant to facilitate the expansion of their own ball fields.

The collaborative efforts between Milan C-2 and the Milan Recreation Association, along with American Legion Post Number 228, have significantly contributed to the successful utilization of the Legion’s fields. Nonetheless, the school district has identified a palpable demand for supplementary playing fields within the local community.

A substantial surge in the enrollment of children who registered for participation in the 2023 Milan Recreation Association Summer Baseball and Softball Season. This noteworthy development underscores the escalating enthusiasm for organized sports within the Milan C-2 vicinity.

Activities sanctioned by Milan C-2 will be accorded priority access to the prospective sports complex. Concurrently, the fields will be made accessible to both the Milan Recreation Association and the broader community, aligning with the district’s commitment to fostering communal engagement through sports.

