Mercer County Health Department to offer Safe Sitter class

The Mercer County Health Department will hold a Safe Sitter Class on Saturday, September 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the MCHD office, basement.

Safe Sitter is designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. The course is led by certified instructors and includes the practice of rescue skills like CPR and choking rescue.

The class fee is $10 per person, lunch is included. Class is open to girls or boys in grades six through eight. Register at the Mercer County Health Dept website. The deadline for registration is September 10th.

