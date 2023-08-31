Chillicothe police apprehend woman linked to burglary case

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department arrested a woman on August 30th as part of an ongoing burglary investigation.

Sergeant Matt McCurry reported that the arrested woman also had an active probation violation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. She was subsequently taken to the Harrison County Detention Center. Additional charges were pending as of the morning of August 31st.

The burglary investigation was initiated by officers in the 1200 block of Keith Avenue after discovering that a padlock had been removed from a camper. Interestingly, the camper was found to be locked from the inside.

In another incident on the afternoon of August 30th, a traffic stop was conducted in the area of Directory and Dickinson Streets. The outcome of this stop led to the arrest of a woman on charges of alleged felony possession of a controlled substance. Following her arrest, she was transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail. As of the morning of August 31st, formal charges were still pending.

