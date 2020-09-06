Two from Des Moines hurt in UTV crash near Mercer; driver accused of DWI

Two Des Moines residents sustained injuries when a utility terrain vehicle overturned two miles southwest of Mercer the night of Friday, September 4th. The driver was later arrested on several allegations.

An ambulance transported the driver, 26-year-old Colton Goben, to Wayne County Hospital of Corydon, Iowa with what the Highway Patrol called moderate injuries. The passenger, 25-year-old Lexi Bernhardt, was treated at the scene for injuries described as minor.

The UTV traveled west on private property after turning off of Lake Marie Drive. The vehicle allegedly attempted to do a donut in the yard of the residence before it overturned and came to rest on its driver’s side. Goben’s arm was trapped under the roll cage. The SUV received minor damage.

The Patrol notes the driver and passenger did not wear safety devices.

The Patrol arrested Goben on allegations of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. He was released.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the accident.

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares